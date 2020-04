KOTA BARU: The cost of the special non-woven material used to make a complete set of personal protective equipment (PPE) has increased three-fold, say the Kelantan Malaysian Chinese-Muslim Association (MACMA).

Its chairman Dr Johari Yap said although the association regrets that this has happened, it has not dampened the spirits of the association’s members to provide the PPE to the frontliners.

“The non-woven material was ordered from a factory in Kedah and we were informed that it was out of stock, and we have to wait. At the same time, the price has shot up by three times.

“This increase in price means that the cost of making the PPE suits which comprises a gown, head gear, and boot cover which was previously RM30 each may now be almost RM100,” he told reporters here today.

However, he said, the price was inconsequential compared to the lives of the frontliners who place themselves at risk.

He added that in order to produce the PPE sets faster, MACMA Kelantan will seek the help of the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) to use its sewing machines as the association only had four.

He added that MACMA Kelantan aims to contribute 3,000 PPE sets to frontliners throughout the country, sewn by its members in Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as volunteers and members of other non-governmental organisations. — Bernama