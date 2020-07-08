Three new Covid-19 cases today, all import cases: Health Ministry

PETALING JAYA: Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 8,677. Meanwhile, no new deaths were reported.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily evening address, said none of the cases reported today were due to local transmissions.

“All three were imported cases by Malaysians who had returned from overseas.

“Meanwhile, five cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative total number of patients to have recovered to 8,486.

“This leaves a total of 70 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Two of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with one needing ventilator assistance,” he added.

The death toll remains at 121 people.