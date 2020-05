SEPANG: Three of the four Indonesians sought by police after fleeing a workers quarters here following Covid-19 screening were found a Kajang on Thursday.

The men, who are aged between 24 and 27, are workers of a road building company. They were hiding in undergrowth along a road shoulder in Kajang when police spotted them.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said that the Health Department was alerted and the trio were taken to a health clinic at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras for Covid-19 screening.

He said soon after the men were placed in isolation at a quarantine centre in Bangi.

Wan Kamarul said a 22-year-old Indonesian woman who is the fourth foreigner being sought was identified as Juliana Sari. She is yet to be found.

Police are on an intense search for the woman as her husband tested positive for the coronavirus during an initial round of screening at the workers quarters on May 13.

Due to close proximity with her husband, the woman who does not possess a passport is feared to be a possible carrier of the coronavirus.

Her husband is currently receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Authorities learnt that the four foreigners had escaped after they and other workers were to attend a second round of screening for the virus on Tuesday.

Two more workers who lived in the same quarters, both Bangladeshis, tested positive on Tuesday.