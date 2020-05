KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Marine Department has denied that the Ministry of Transport has authorised Langkawi ferry operators to impose a surcharge to implement social distancing of passengers aboard ferries leaving the Kuah Passenger Terimal, Langkawi, to all destinations and vice versa. The department explained that only the Domestic Shipping Licensing Board, with the approval of the Minister of Transport, can set the rates/fares for cargo/passengers by vessels involved in domestic shipping.

2. The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has dismissed an allegation that it cooperated with MY E.G. Services Berhad (MyEG) to conduct the Socso Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) at employers’ premises. Socso explained that the screening programme can only be done through the Socso PSP portal at https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my and the screening terms and procedures are posted on https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my, the Socso website at www.perkeso.gov.my and Socso official social media accounts.

— Bernama