Today’s list of Covid-19 fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) dismissed claims that it is allowing organising of Ramadan bazaars following viralling of a video showing people crowding to buy “buka puasa” delicacies in Kampung Pandan. Based on monitoring by DBKL at the location, there was no Ramadan bazaar there but just a roadside stall that was being patronised by customers who did not observe social distancing.

DBKL further stressed that it is firm in its decision not to allow organising of Ramadan bazaars this year.

2. The Metrojaya chain of shopping malls denies a viral posting on social media that goods sold at its Metrojaya Suria branch in Sabah are imitation products because they experienced damage after the premises was closed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Its management assures that all damaged products were replaced with new stock and that they were conducting an investigation to find out the real cause why the products experienced such damage.

— Bernama