Total number of Covid-10 cases in Indonesia crosses 36,000, with 2,048 dead

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Indonesia has surpassed the 36,000-mark, with 2,048 deaths recorded so far.

The East Java province has continued to record a drastic increase in the number of new cases and has the highest death toll at 575.

Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19 matters, Achmad Yurianto, said that over the past 24 hours, there were 1,111 new positive cases recorded across Indonesia with 48 more deaths from the virus.

“The total number of positive cases now stands at 36,406, while 13,923 patients are still under surveillance for Covid-19,“ he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the National Disaster Management Agency’s (BNPB) official YouTube channel.

East Java recorded 318 new positive cases during the period, with 22 more deaths.

The Jakarta Province has the second-highest overall death rate with 540, followed by West Java (161), South Kalimantan (116). - Bernama