Two Covid-19 clusters end today, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Covid-19 clusters - the Kuala Selangor senior citizen cluster and Labu Lanjut cluster, Sepang - have officially ended today after the 28 days of monitoring and surveillance have been completed.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his Facebook page today said that with the end of these two clusters, the total number of clusters which have officially ended thus far stood at 62.

Based on the infographic in the same post, the Kuala Selangor senior citizen cluster recorded eight positive Covid-19 cases, involving Malaysians and no deaths were reported during the monitoring period.

Meanwhile, the Labu Lanjut cluster has recorded five positive cases involving Malaysians, and no fatalities reported.

The Kuala Selangor senior citizen cluster was first reported on June 15 after three positive cases were detected at a care centre, while for the Labu Lanjut cluster, five positive cases were reported on June 20. - Bernama