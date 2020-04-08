Two M’sians in Nigeria, five Yayasan Amal members in Chad stranded, says H/Commission in Nigeria

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian High Commission in Nigeria has confirmed that two Malaysians in Nigeria and five members of Yayasan Amal Malaysia in Chad are stranded due to the closure of airports in both countries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Commission, in a statement, said the two Malaysians in Nigeria are a project manager in Edo State and a business person in Lagos, respectively.

“Both have flight tickets to return to Malaysia, ... however, they are stranded due to the Government of Nigeria’s closure of airports for international flights since March 23 for an initial period of 14 days,” said the High Commission in a reply statement to Bernama.

The High Commission, which is also accredited to Chad, said five members of a delegation from Yayasan Amal Malaysia who had travelled to Chad’s capital N’Djamena for a humanitarian mission remained stranded until today due to the airport closure by the Government of Chad effective midnight March 18 until further notice.

“The delegation from Yayasan Amal Malaysia consists of four (4) Malaysians and one (1) Chad citizen with a valid spouse visa of Malaysia,” it said.

The statement said all of them arrived in N’Djamena on March 11 and were scheduled to leave for Malaysia on March 19.

The High Commission added it had informed the Government of Chad via diplomatic communication on the stranded Yayasan Amal Malaysia members and it is in constant communication with the Chad Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, in finding ways to assist them with returning to Malaysia.

“This included the High Commission’s request for assistance from the Government of Chad to reopen the International Airport in N’Djamena to allow stranded foreign citizens including Malaysians to return to their respective countries.

“The High Commission had tried seeking the assistance of Petronas to assist the five members of Yayasan Amal Malaysia to return to Malaysia.

“However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it did not materialise,” it said.

The High Commission said it is in close contacts and has received good cooperation from the authorities in Nigeria and Chad in regards to assisting Malaysians to return home.

It has advised Malaysians in Nigeria and Chad and other accredited countries (Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon) to register with the High Commission of Malaysia in Abuja and other Embassies/High Commissions nearest to them, respectively.

Malaysians in the aforementioned countries can email their particulars (name, gender, location, IC/passport number, phone number (mobile) to mwabuja@kln.gov.my or call (00) +234 - 7031365197. - Bernama