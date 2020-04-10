UiTM lecturers, students make PPEs and the most of MCO

PARIT: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Seri Iskandar lecturers and students are lending a helping hand to medical frontliners by sewing personal protective equipment (PPEs).

On April 6, 15 lectures and 12 students undertook a project coordinated by Dr Zainudin Md Nor to distribute more than 2,000 PPEs to the UiTM Seri Iskandar health unit, Perak Tengah district health branch and Hospital Raja Perempuan Bainun, Ipoh.

Among the students involved are Aimanur Hadif Ashghadzie, 23, from the Faculty of Architecture, Planning and Surveying, and Nurul Amirah Emran, 19, a fashion course student.

Although a beginner in sewing, Aimanur volunteered and said: “It took me a while to learn, but with guidance from some lecturers and friends, it has been going smoothly and I feel happy to be putting my energy into helping the frontliners.”

Nurul said she is glad to be using her time meaningfully “and while helping prepare the PPEs I gain knowledge and improve my sewing skills”.

The movement control order (MCO) since March 18, and now extended to April 28, caused Nurul to cancel her plans to go back to her family in Jerantut, Pahang, while Aimanur incurred a loss because he had to cancel his flight home to Sarawak. - Bernama