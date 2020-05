KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students will be allowed to return to their home towns once they’ve completed the 14-day self-quarantine on campus and are tested negative for Covid-19, said Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Assoc Prof Dr Raman Noordin.

“During quarantine, swab tests and body temperature readings will be taken by the State Health Department and UMS Health Centre. Once that’s done and their test result is negative, they will be issued with a release letter and UMS will arrange their journey back to their home towns,” he said in a statement today, adding that non-resident students, meanwhile, would be sent to the nearest gazetted quarantine centres.

Raman said students stranded or undergoing industrial training outside the Kota Kinabalu area should inform the Deputy Dean of Student Affairs of their respective faculties as well as the Student Affairs Department for further action.

For more information, UMS students can contact the Student Affairs Department at 088-320060. -Bernama