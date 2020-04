PETALING JAYA: University students will be thoroughly screened for Covid-19 symptoms before they are allowed to return to their respective hometowns in stages starting today.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in his daily briefing that each universities’ health care centres will conduct screenings for their respective students before the latter are permitted to go home.

He added these students need to adhere to the guidelines by the ministries of Health and Communications and Multimedia during the journey home.

“The students need to abide by the guidelines and practise safe social distancing of at least a metre apart from each other, wash their hands with soap, and always put on face-masks during the journey,“ he said.

As part of the new normal, Hisham said Malaysians will now need to live by the 3Cs; avoiding crowded places, confined spaces, and close conversations.