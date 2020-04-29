US protestor tests positive for Covid-19, defiantly says quarantine is against Constitution

A LARGE group of people in New York have been protesting against quarantine saying that it’s violating their freedom, despite the US having the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world.

Ironically, the leader of one of the protests has tested positive for Covid-19, which forced her to be put under quarantine.

She wrote on Facebook that she was “imprisoned” at her home, and is being “forced” to quarantine with restrictions that violate her First Amendment rights as well as her 5th and 14th Amendment rights.

“It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order,” she said, adding that an arrest in that situation would be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

However, the protest against quarantine still went on with people parading without face masks, insisting that the stay-at-home order should be lifted.