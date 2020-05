A SINGAPOREAN woman who was caught going out without wearing a mask is now under investigation.

The woman who was also involved in an argument with the public was investigated for purposely causing hurt and public nuisance and failing to obey the safe distance measures.

According to The Straits Time, the of video which went viral since May 3 showed the woman yelling people to not tell her what to do because it is against the law to do so.

“You should have minded your own business and you should not have shouted at me in the first place,“ the woman yelled when confronted about her indecent gesture.

In another video, the woman who went to another location engaged in another argument as she claimed to be “supreme” and said that the police have no power over her.

The police said they have received a call for assistance on Sunday and prior investigations have found that the 40-year-old woman has violated the social distancing rule previously.

She has also gone out without wearing a mask and has assaulted another civilian when she was asked put one on.

The police in statement said they always take this issue seriously especially now that the world is in a war against Covid-19 pandemic.

They also urged the public to comply with safety measures to break the transmission of the virus.