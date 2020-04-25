(Video) Man crawls through barbed wire fences to enter apartment under EMCO

PETALING JAYA: A foreign national was seen scaling through barbed wire fences to enter his apartment which was placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

A video of the incident was shared with theSun by a resident of the apartment P. Ravindran.

According to Ravindran, the incident happened yesterday at about 5pm when the Myanmar national had somehow made his way out of his apartment block which had been barricaded.

It is believed he went out to collect items from a resident of a different block.

“I guess he could have run out of provisions and asked his friends for help and he went to get the items from him,” said Ravindran.

“A military personel on a motorbike had spotted the man and his friend, and they ran away ... The video shows him crawling his way back trough the barbed wires to re-enter his apartment after escaping the military personel,” said Ravindran.

In the video, the Myanmar national is seen crawling through the barbed wires, in his sarong.

Towards the end of his ‘crawl’, the man’s sarong gets tangled with a barbed wire and unravels.

Loud laughs were heard as the man tried to get his sarong back in place and make his way back into the apartment.