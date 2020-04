PETALING JAYA: DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang (pix) has questioned if the decision to hold the one-day Parliament session without debates, was really based on advise from the Health Ministry.

This is after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was made based on the current situation with regards to the threat of Covid-19 and its impact on the people.

He expressed scepticism on the decision, adding that the idea for a one-day meeting was proposed just to comply with the constitutional requirement that Parliament must meet once every six months.

“I hope the Health director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily media conference today would be able to throw some light on whether the Health Ministry had advised the holding of a one-day Parliament,“ he said in a statement.

“If the idea of a one-day Parliament had not emanated from the Health Ministry or the advice of specialists, the Minister of parliamentary affairs should ask Cabinet on Wednesday to rectify the mistake which has gained notoriety for the Malaysian Parliament in the world,“ Lim stated.

He said that the government should instead discuss with the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament as to how Parliament can perform its critical roles of oversight and scrutiny in the Covid-19 pandemic.