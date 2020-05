THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has put in tremendous efforts in relaying information about Covid-19 to the public.

It has also opted to use platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok to reach young people who mostly use those social media applications in their daily life.

The platforms were used to debunk any misinformation regarding Covid-19 by providing the right facts to the youngsters.

Other than delivering educational and scientific information on TikTok, WHO also came up with #ThanksHealthHeroes challenge to convey people’s gratefulness to the nurses or midwives.

The Snapchat account was packed with fun quizzes that allow users to play while getting the correct information about the virus.