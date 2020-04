JOHOR BARU: When a Chinese citizen was stranded in Hubei, China due to the lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic there, it was a blessing in disguise.

Thanks to Lu Ying, the Development and Research manager of a motorcycle paint manufacturing company here who was able to secure bulk supply of medical equipment which were handed over state Health Department today.

Lu Ying returned to Hubei in January to celebrate the Chinese New Year there when the lockdown was declared.

Orientus Industry Sdn Bhd managing director K.N.Paran said without Lu Ying’s help and effort, it would be impossible for the company to get the supplies of 20,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) sets, 50,000 face masks and 300 thermometers in such a short period of time.

“He (Lu Ying) was making full use of his stay by helping us managing the order ... he has been of great help,” he told Bernama after presenting the contribution to the Permai Hospital here yesterday.

The contribution of almost RM1 million worth of PPE was handed over to state Health director Dr Aman Rabu.

Accoding to Paran, Lu Ying’s stay in Hubei has been prolonged after Malaysia imposed the Movement Control Order adding that he would return to the country after the situation returns to normal.

He said the contribution was part of the company’s initiative to give back to the society in the state.

“We would like to convey our thanks and appreciation to frontliners in the state especially doctors and nurses for their dedication and sacrifices...it is the best time for us to show our support towards them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Permai Hospital director Dr Norazam Harun said he welcomed any form of contribution from any party to assist healthcare frontliners in their fight against Covid-19. — Bernama