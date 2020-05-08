Workers’ salary issue dominates challenges faced by businesses during MCO: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: The workers’ payroll issue stuck out like a sore thumb in a special survey carried out by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) to gauge the impact of the Covid-19-led Movement Control Order (MCO) on companies and businesses.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said the issue dominated the challenges faced by the majority or 66.7% of the respondents at 76.6% followed by absence of customers at 65.5%.

In terms of profile analysis or status of the companies and businesses concerned, 43.4% were micro enterprises, 40.4% (small-sized firms), 9.1% (medium-sized firms) and 7.2% (large companies).

“More than half of the respondents (53.4%) said they could only sustain one or two months of operations if they have to pay full or half salaries to their employees during the MCO.

“For 67.8% of the respondents, income was nil; 12.3% said they earned through online sales and services; and 9.8% derived theirs from sales at physical premises and shops,” Mohd Uzir said in a statement issued by the DOSM today.

The survey also found that 88.8% of the respondents from the category of private limited companies were struggling to pay the salaries to their workers.

For individually-owned businesses, 70.7% said the main challenge was having no customers at all, while 62.5% said it was coughing out the salaries of their workers.

Mohd Uzir said 42.5% of the respondents estimated that it would take more than six months for their businesses to recover if Covid-19 could be curbed.

He said 28.7% estimated that they needed four to six months to revive their business while 1.9% were pessimistic about being able to recover, which may force them to close down.

The survey found that 68.9% of the respondents used their savings as the main source to cover operational costs and working capital throughout the MCO, 19.8% resorted to loans while 11.3% depended on capital injection.

Two major forms of assistance that the companies and businesses deemed crucial were financial aid and subsidies from the government (83.1%) and reduction in company tax rate (67.0%).

“Throughout the MCO, various incentives were provided by the government, including an additional RM10 billion specifically to assist small and medium enterprises (SME) and micro enterprises,” Mohd Uzir said.

He said the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) (Additional Measures) was a radical step and could rejuvenate SMEs besides restoring the country’s economy.

“In this regard, 52.1% of the respondents stated that the Prihatin package could help ease their burden,” Mohd Uzir said.

According to the DOSM, the survey involving 4,094 companies and businesses was conducted online from April 10 until May 1, 2020.

It stressed that the analysis was based on a qualitative survey, thus it does not represents the views of the entire companies and businesses in Malaysia.

“The data collected should be interpreted circumspectly to assess the impact of Covid-19 in Malaysia and is not official statistics,” it said. — Bernama