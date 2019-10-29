CSR creates awareness on healthier sugar option

AS part of Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd’s (CSR) #tukarlah to Better Brown sugar campaign, its product ambassador, well-known actress and singer Farahdhiya Mohd Amin recently conducted a cooking demonstration at AEON Mall Shah Alam.

Farahdhiya cooked a savoury dish and dessert while explaining the importance of moving to a healthier sugar option and shared her top cooking tips.

Her session received overwhelming response from shoppers and her ardent fans who took the opportunity to interact with Farahdhiya and taste her dishes.

The cooking demonstration, “Better Cooking with Better Brown & Farahdhiya” is aimed at creating awareness on consuming sugar responsibly and switching to a healthier sugar option for everyday cooking.

Better Brown Low G Sugar is CSR’s hero product that has a Low Glycemic Index (GI). While the GI count of regular white sugar stands at 69 ± 5, Better Brown Low G Sugar carries a GI count of 55 or less and yet, provides a better caramel taste, making it suitable for use in preparing food and drinks.

Farahdhiya also hosted cooking demonstrations at Tesco Mutiara Damansara and Giant Batu Caves on Sept 22 and 28 respectively.