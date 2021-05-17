A green milestone for MSU

BUILDINGS contribute 80-90% of the world’s carbon emission; they thus represent the biggest opportunities for climate-change mitigation through carbon reduction.

Universities, as owners of buildings that remain theirs for years to come, have a special responsibility to arrest climate change through sustainable operation. Management and Science University (MSU) recently achieved a Diamond-2 rating in the SEDA Malaysia Sustainable Energy Low Carbon Building Assessment 2020.

Recording 24.21% less emission against baseline measurements in 2019 – an annual saving of 5,646,661 kWh or 3,918.78 tonnes less carbon dioxide in 2020 – MSU is well on its way to supporting governmental target of 40-45% less CO2 in 2030.

In honour of this achievement, MSU President Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid was presented with the University’s first green certification by SEDA Acting Chief Strategic Officer TS Steve Anthony Lojuntin.

With the Green Pass, MSU emerged the first private institution of higher education in Malaysia to receive the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Diamond-2 rating.