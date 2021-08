MORE than the act

of going to the

cinema itself, an understanding of the movie-going experience in Kuala Lumpur in the 1970s can help researchers capture the zeitgeist of the time.

Watching a movie then was a radically different experience from what it is today. An understanding of cinema and the world that coexisted with it can tell us a lot about life in the 1970s, which researchers at Monash University Malaysia are trying to accomplish.

Movies were one of the most popular forms of entertainment at the time. The School of Arts and Social Sciences lecturer in Film, Television and Screen Studies, Dr Agata Frymus, is attempting to understand how cinema can be used to understand society, the nature of memory, and the changing urban landscape in Kuala Lumpur.

The film scholar aims to understand questions such as: How does one’s identity shape one’s engagement with public entertainment? Does gender, cultural background, ethnicity or religion affect the cinema-going experience? If so, what is the relationship with history, as well as the social and national context?

“In the past five to seven years, there has been a trend in film studies to combine it with ethnography and social history and oral history,” Frymus explained.

“Inspiration for the study stemmed from another research on postwar Italy, where academics from the United Kingdom interviewed elderly Italians about their memories of cinema in the 1950s.

“That’s my starting point. I read about the project and its findings. I thought it was interesting because it tells you about film and cinema and the urban context – how people behaved and how their behaviour changed. I wanted to do that in the Malaysian context,” she added.

Where cinema, culture and history intersect

The 1950s and 1960s were the golden age of Malay cinema, which saw actors such as P. Ramlee rising to fame. Things started to change in the 1970s, with Hollywood, Indonesian and Hong Kong films screening in cinemas.

In addition to examining maps of the city, old newspapers and magazines, Frymus said: “I also interviewed people who lived in Pudu or Sentul in the 1970s. Hassan Abdul Muthalib and Joseph Chozhan both told me that they cycled to the cinema back in the day because Kuala Lumpur was bicycle-friendly. Some interviewees watched lots of Hollywood movies but also lots of Chinese movies, depending on who was talking to me.”

Some iconic cinemas such as Pawagam P. Ramlee or Sentul Cinema were later redeveloped for other purposes.

“It shows you how landscapes change and how people’s lives change.”

There is also much to be learned about the interaction between cultural heritage and cinema-going. One interviewee spoke about how young boys would collect coins strewn on the ground after the coffin was burned at a traditional Tamil funeral, and later use the coins to buy the cheapest cinema tickets available.

“I thought that was such an interesting story because it’s so specific to being Tamil and burial practices that are no longer practised. It’s just an anecdote but it tells you so many different things,” Frymus said.

The study also provides researchers with an overview of the expectations and impacts people had in their lives, and an understanding of how they operated within the social context.

The way a film is perceived and the values derived from it differs among people from different walks of life. For example, a critically acclaimed Hollywood movie espousing progressive values may struggle to gain traction in a conservative society. Similarly, a movie exploring the banality of life filled with conservative values risks being labelled as one for the simpletons.

“I found an article in Berita Harian about The Graduate (1967) describing it as a controversial “sex movie”.

“The film is about a young man (Dustin Hoffman) getting in a relationship with an older woman, Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft). But when I talked to my respondents, they didn’t remember the film being controversial. Maybe it was, but I think that ethnicity and religion have an impact on how you see certain films, or how certain films are problematic to one group, but not to another.”

Her study began in February and is funded by the Monash University Internal Seed Grant. In the future, Frymus hopes to extend her study beyond Kuala Lumpur and talk to moviegoers in other parts of Malaysia.

