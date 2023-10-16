Global education pathways

SHAH ALAM: What is next after completing your SPM, STPM, or pre-university studies? Looking for a conducive learning experience and a comfortable environment to study in?

Come to Management and Science University (MSU), as it ranks among the top universities in Malaysia and Asia and provides an enriching education.

As a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and multi-global-ranked institution, MSU has focused on building holistic human capital. While envisioning a better, more sustainable future for all, MSU champions equality by providing a level playing field for transforming lives and enriching future generations with a good education.

MSU offers a great opportunity for prospective students and parents to obtain detailed information on the university as well as meet-up sessions with academic counsellors to explore education pathways, scholarships and financial assistance.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet the high standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, United Kingdom Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC), the Japan Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow, the Netherlands Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities, the United Kingdom Institute of Biomedical Science and the Sri Lanka University Grant Commission.

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, the Top 200 among Asia’s best universities and the Top 301+ for the Graduate Employability Ranking.

Ranked by both QS and Times Higher Education, the MSU meets global standards for world rankings.

The “2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject” place MSU among the world’s top 50 universities for hospitality and leisure management, world top 150 universities for art and design and world top 350 universities for business and management studies.

As an applied and enterprise university focused on enhancing graduate employability, MSU graduate employability currently stands at 97.5%, as graduates successfully secure employment within six months of graduation, based on a Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) tracer study.

MSU is also rated by MOHE in the Setara Tier-5 Excellent Status for “Emerging University” as well as ranked “Most Entrepreneurial Private University in Malaysia”.

The university blends technical vocational education and training with traditional academic curricula, as well as enhances competencies with industry internships, community engagement and creative entrepreneurship, empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness sought after by employers.

MSU has also been awarded Platinum 5 Crowns by ASIC and QS-rated 5-Stars on the metrics of overall as well as individually across teaching, graduate employability, academic development, internationalisation, online learning, social responsibility, inclusiveness and hospitality and leisure management.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations at over 300 institutions in more than 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposure through studies and internships abroad.

These global programmes provide the international context through three pathways, including the Global Mobility Program that allows students one semester and up to one year of studies at any of MSU’s partner universities worldwide, and the Global Leadership Programme which prepares students to become leaders of tomorrow in their chosen profession by developing a global mindset.

With a culture of research and innovation as well as social entrepreneurship, technology-driven MSU comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the Post Graduate Centre and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

For full information on postgraduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit msu.edu.my