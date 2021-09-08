MSU marks National Independence Day with MyDay

MSU celebrated MSU MyDay almost entirely online, this year, with over 2,500 students and staffs, dressed in traditional attires of red, blue, yellow, and white - the colours of our national flag, tuning in via Zoom application and on YouTube.

Traditionally celebrated ahead of Malaysia’s National Independence Day, which falls on Aug 31, students and staffs from ten branches of MSU College – Sungai Petani, Pulau Pinang, Ipoh, Sentral, Seremban, Johor Bahru, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bharu, Sabah, and Sarawak, participated in the event.

Organized by MSU’s Student and Career Development (SCD) Department, the MSU MyDay 2021 opened with traditional dances performed by the student club PACC – the Performing Arts and Culture Club of Management and Science University.

As this year’s Independence Day theme is Malaysia Prihatin, it was fully embraced by MSUrians with over a hundred volunteers out on the PaCE-V project distributing daily provisions, cash, and kindness under the MSU Prihatin banner to over a thousand families in the B40 income group, all over Malaysia.

An MSU Cares box of happiness containing the Malaysian flag Jalur Gemilang was passed on from Sarawak right up to Selangor; symbolic of the nationwide participation by Management and Science University, MSU College and MSU Learning Centre, and MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC).

Student Representatives Council (SRC) president and PaCE-V volunteer Mohd Sufyan Shamsir carried the box to its final destination at the MSUtv studio on campus in Shah Alam Section 13, and presented it to MSU President Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

MSU Vice Chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid, along with senior management also attended the event.

The highlight of the programme was the handing over of the Malaysian flag and Rukun Negara to student representatives, namely Xie Cheng Jie, a Bachelor in Nursing student and Danielle Valerinna Anak Charles, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student who led the Rukun Negara pledge ceremony.