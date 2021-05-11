Prioritising vocational education

OFFERED to those aged 16 and above, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) provides students unparalleled vocational education without entry requirements.

In Malaysia, BERJAYA TVET College (BTVET) has been consistently pushing TVET boundaries through its vocational education in the field of business, information technology, culinary arts, hospitality management and event management with its certificate and degree programmes.

These range from Level 2 Certificates to Level 6 Degrees, with each level representing one year. Students are also encouraged to do Top Up programmes, based on their expertise, with our foreign partners for additional certifications from recognised institutions, aside from programmes endorsed by the Department of Skills Development under the Human Resources Ministry.

Foreign partners include City & Guilds (UK), the American Hospitality Academy (USA) and NCC (UK).

Offering Business Management programmes with Top Up degrees from United Kingdom, Switzerland and France, BTVET programmes offer specialisation in Retail, Business Management and

E-Sports Management.

In collaboration with NCC, BTVET offers Level 7 Post Graduate Diploma in Business for working adults who want to pursue higher studies. It is conducted part-time, with a hybrid teaching methodology. These programmes are skill-based courses and apply practical-analytical concepts in each subject.

Due to the pandemic and economic growth of information technology (IT), IT programmes are highly favoured.

As such, BTVET prepares and moulds digitally literate students specialising in programmes such as Web Development, Business Information Systems and Digital Marketing to enhance and upgrade the digital economy vision.

BTVET graduates have been able to attain good career opportunities and incomes, owing to the industry-sought skills learnt through their vocational education.

A high percentage of BTVET Culinary and Hospitality graduates have successfully gained employment within six months of graduation. The Hospitality and Culinary programmes have also achieved recognition from various international colleges and universities.

Special-needs students and those from B40 families are not left behind at BTVET.

For such individuals and students who need extra time getting started, BTVET has an eight-month programme that covers Basic Communication, Microsoft Office, Food and Beverage and Basic Food Preparation.

Students from B40 families also have the option of taking the four-month BTVET Berjaya Apprentice Industry Scheme programme, that focuses on elementary skills.

Working adults looking to pursue vocational education can opt for a hybrid module through various schemes provided by BTVET.

Customised courses can even be designed specifically for organisations seeking to upskill their staff, through the Human Resources Development Fund.

As an Authorised Training Provider for the Social Security Organistion (Perkeso), BTVET also offers a variety of short courses under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and Employment Insurance System (EIS) schemes.

“Being a prime institution in providing vocational education at both local and international standards, BTVET strives to prepare students to become street-smart, technically-inclined and industry-ready graduates,” said BTVET President Kanendran T. Arulrajah.

For more information, call 018-3211 115 or email bc.info@berjaya.edu.my