ONE of the most notable names in the entertainment industry in Malaysia is Dr Muhammad Shazril Shaharuddin, better known as Dr Say. He is an alumnus of Management and Science University (MSU), who graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in 2013.

Born into a medical family, Dr Say said he chose to be a doctor because it was his passion to help people, and not because he was influenced by his parents and siblings.

Now, he is married to a doctor as well – Dr Azura Abas, who is also an alumna of MSU. She is currently pursuing her Master of Science (Medical Physiology) through the MSU School of Graduate Studies.

Also a budding artiste and a TV personality, Dr Say has an unquenchable passion for parenting, health and fitness. He has 300,000 followers on Instagram.

“Currently, my main source of income is from being an influencer. People might think: ‘Oh, influencer is just a name!’ But it is actually a profession and I must say that it is quite a profitable profession. You get to work from home and yet you get to earn even more than those who are working an 8 to 5 job. But just like any other profession, being an influencer has its own challenges too. You have to be consistent in your postings and in sharing useful information on your social media platforms.

“The significance of this is that I am now consulting patients on a bigger scale. If it were in a clinic, I would be seeing patients one by one. But by being an influencer, I get to share information with an even bigger crowd in a shorter time frame,” he said.

Dr Say recently helped out as a frontline worker.

“I had the chance to be a frontliner for 10 days at Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur and it still haunts me until today. When I was called for duty on the first day, it was also the first day of the RMCO. It was like a place of war, with barbed wires and a massive amount of army and police personnel securing the place.

“I was on duty also during the fasting month and it was hard. Wearing personal protective equipment under the scorching sun was challenging. Screening mostly Rohingya who had a language barrier was also tough. All in, it was a good experience for me. I am thankful that I could do my bit to help the country,” he said.

Prior to his stupendous journey with MSU, Dr Say studied International Baccalaureate under Majlis Amanah Rakyat, which made him eligible to pursue the MBBS at MSU’s International Medical School offshore campus in Bangalore, India.

“My experience studying at MSU was the best. I was the third batch that flew to the campus in Bangalore. Studying abroad surely was tough, but MSU guided me through thick and thin by helping me organise myself through proper schedules, hospital attachments and exams so that I could focus on my studies and my hobby, which was bodybuilding at the time. One more thing was that they constantly had representatives coming from MSU Malaysia to India to help us settle in.

“What I learnt from MSU is the importance of giving back. Good things in life are meant to be shared, so it can be passed down for generations and that was what MSU has managed to nourish in me. Once my wife is done with her masters, I would definitely pursue my studies, so I can give back to the community. Plus, I might even consider working there at MSU one day, who knows?”

The MBBS is a five-year programme offered through the International Medical School at the MSU main campus in Shah Alam and its offshore campus in Bangalore, which is Malaysia’s first medical school to receive a five-year accreditation from the Malaysian Medical Council. In addition, MSU’s MBBS programme is recognised by the Medical Council of India, Sri Lanka Medical Council and the Maldives Medical and Dental Council.

Intakes for the MBBS programme are in April and October, and qualified students are required to sit for the Medical Entry Test (MET) at the MSU campus in Shah Alam to determine their aptitude for the programme.

