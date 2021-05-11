UTAR helps build solid logistics and supply chain

WHEN the pandemic began, among the hardest hit were the supply chain and logistics sectors. This is because the pandemic led to large-scale lockdowns, hence suppliers in the chain had to temporarily cease production, and logistics providers were not able to transport goods, especially across borders.

In such a time, the crisis also presented an opportunity for everyone to learn how to manage and overcome future disruptions, especially students who enrolled in the newly introduced programme – Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) in Logistics and Supply Chain Management – by UTAR’s Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF) in January this year.

“The disruptions would not persist for too long, but it is still important to address the potential supply chain risks. Therefore, it is a good opportunity for students to learn about supply chain opportunity and risk management. Upon graduating, the skills and knowledge acquired will enable them to contribute ideas and solutions in managing future disruptions,” said Department of Entrepreneurship Head Ng Yin Kuan.

“New opportunities in the manufacturing sector will depend on efficient and effective means of fulfilling e-commerce transactions in physical space. Information and communication technologies (ICT) enable supply chains and logistics to be regionally and globally connected. The ability of Malaysian firms to maximise on these efforts hinges on its ability to embrace ‘logistics 4.0’, i.e. digitalising and making use of technology such as Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and robotics to transform the logistics sector,” said Ng.

The programme mainly covers the supply chain context and emphasises on building a solid understanding on supply chain management. It will also focus on logistics function throughout the supply chain and is designed to prepare a capable workforce to fill the growing role of supply chain in business.

Students enrolled in this programme can look forward to designing a supply chain as the key component of an organisation’s strategic plan. They will also have the opportunity to develop solutions and research skills to solve problems related to supply chain and logistics. Other skills acquired throughout the programme will also enable the students to integrate legal, operational, financial and non-financial metrics used in value chain analysis into business management processes.

The programme also teaches students to organise resources such as materials, people and money; apply supply chain models to improve end-to-end efficiency; manage procurement, schedulling, inventory, logistics and technology effectively; and manage risks and make promising decisions. Graduates of this programme can further their studies by taking a Master of Business Administration (Corporate Management) specialisation in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at UTAR.

The programme also instils students with innovative, competent and leadership skills. With high problem-solving abilities and an entrepreneurial mindset, students will be able to adapt well in both private and public sectors, as well as demonstrating good interpersonal, ethical and professional leadership qualities.

For details, visit www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus) or 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).