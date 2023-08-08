UTP, JPPKK forge partnership to produce high-quality engineering workforce

SERI ISKANDAR: Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has signed a Certificate of Collaboration (CoC) with the Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges (JPPKK) through its Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) Department. This partnership aims to produce a high-quality engineering workforce, positioning Malaysia as a leader in engineering education and research.

To mark this occasion, the CoC exchange ceremony was held where UTP was represented by its Vice Chancellor Professor Ts. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, while the representative for JPPKK was its Senior Director for Academics, Mohd Noor Shahudin, who was representing Director General Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail.

Also present were UTP Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Professor Ir Dr Hilmi Mukhtar and JPPKK Deputy Director of Curriculum Ts. Dr Zamsalwani Zamri.

The CoC outlines a diverse range of initiatives, fostering knowledge exchange and developing sustainable solutions for the nation’s challenges. It encompasses the exchange of expertise, equipment, and facilities, collaborative training and certification consultations, syllabi and curricula enhancement, research promotion, publication, innovation, and commercialisation.

Additionally, the collaboration facilitates credit transfer for diploma graduates, fosters collaboration in industrial training programmes, co-organises adjunct lecture programmes, and explores other mutually agreed cooperation programmes. These comprehensive efforts will apply to all relevant programmes at UTP.

“At UTP, we are dedicated to equipping students with the essential skills, knowledge, and competencies needed to thrive as competent and resilient graduates in the future. Our university takes pride in its robust and industry-relevant academic programmes, state-of-the-art lab facilities, and an effective seven-month student industrial internship programme. Moreover, our strong collaborations with industry partners further distinguish UTP’s engineering programmes.

“Together, UTP and JPPKK embark on a journey of collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing that will transcend boundaries and create sustainable solutions for the challenges ahead,“ said Mohamed Ibrahim.

This landmark collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of engineering education in Malaysia, positioning the country at the forefront of engineering innovation and research.

For more information on UTP programmes, visit www.utp.edu.my.