AN Israeli interception of a Syrian missile on Sunday (Jan 20) was caught on a skier’s camera at the snowy slopes on Mount Hermon on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel’s military said its Iron Dome interceptor system shot down a rocket that had been fired at the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights on the Syria frontier on Sunday.

Overnight, Israeli fighter jets struck Iranian Quds targets inside Syria on Monday (Jan 21) and, after coming under fire from anti-aircraft missiles, struck Syrian defence batteries as well, the Israeli military said.

Amid the cross-border tension, the Israeli army said that the popular ski site on Mount Hermon would be shut for the day. It added that otherwise things remained “routine” along the frontier with Syria.

Watch the video here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrDzVheGZbk