MOVE over Batman, Gotham has a new caped crusader.

The internet was set ablaze recently when news broke that a pilot for a Batwoman tv series will begin filming in Vancouver on Sunday, March 4th, 2019.

Australian Ruby Rose will continue to don the cape and cowl as Kate Kane’s crime-fighting alter ego after a successful debut last year as part of CW’s ‘Elseworld’ crossover event featuring The Flash, Supergirl and Arrow.

According to the show summary on IMDb:

“In the series, Kate Kane, a highly trained street fighter will soar onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet.

In a city desperate for a saviour, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”