MANDO-POP superstar Wang Leehom will be back in Kuala Lumpur on March 16 to thrill fans with his Descendants of the Dragon 2060 World Tour concert, happening at Stadium Merdeka from 8pm.

This brand new concert tour, which kicked off last year, has already covered several major cities in China such as Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Macao as well as Singapore.

Fans here can expect to be transported into a futuristic world at the concert, as the stage has been transformed to look like a huge spaceship, complete with sophisticated LED lighting, holograms, as well as animated movies, and accompanied by superb choreography.

Leehom will be performing a dynamic fusion of jazz, rock, Chinese opera, and a blending of Western and Chinese musical influences that the singer is well-known for to keep his audience mesmerised.

He says that his Descendants of the Dragon 2060 World Tour represents the future of Chinese ethnicity and tradition, and he hopes to transport his fans to a brave new world of love, peace and equality.

The title of the tour comes from his 2000 hit of the same name, and a promise that he would perform a new version of the track every time the year of the Dragon comes around, as he wanted the song to live on with different creative arrangements.

Leehom kept the promise and in 2012, he released a brand-new version of Descendants of the Dragon, and promised to keep singing the track till 2060.

Born in the year of the Dragon himself, the 43-year-old singer might very well achieve that milestone, even though he would be 84 years old by then!

Since his debut in the Chinese music industry 24 years ago, Leehom has scored many hits including Forever Love, Falling Leaves Returning to Roots, You’re Not Here, All the Things You Never Knew and The Only One.

The Chinese-American singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and film director last performed here in 2014.

The Wang Leehom Descendants of the Dragon 2060 World Tour concert in Malaysia is presented by MIA, and organised by Unusual Entertainment with Star Planet as supporting partner. Tickets are now on sale on the TicketCharge website. For more, visit www.unusual.com.sg.