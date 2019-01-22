Fly in style with Singapore Airlines

FOR a truly memorable holiday, visit Canberra with Singapore Airlines (SIA), which last May launched daily flights from its Changi hub into Canberra, with a 70-minute stopover in Sydney.

Passengers will be flying on a Boeing 777-300ER, which offers a choice of four cabin classes – First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

For more comfort, try the Premium Economy Class. With the spacious 2-4-2 seat configuration, seats are designed wider (at 19.5in) and also allow travellers to relax and recline their seat up to 8in, with built-in calf-rest and foot-rest for maximum comfort.

Premium Economy Class also gives a taste of fine dining with the Premium Economy Class Book the Cook service. Passengers can select their in-flight meal from a world-class-inspired menu, up to 24 hours before their flight.

The menu offered to Premium Economy Class is a pared-down version of the premium Book the Cook menu served in First Class and Business Class.

After the meal, relax with any one of the 1,800 options offered by SIA’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, featuring everything from movies to interactive games.