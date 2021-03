HONDA Malaysia on Monday announced the Honda 1 Million Dreams Special Rebate worth RM5,000** for the all-new City* and BR-V, in conjunction with the “1 Million Dreams Campaign”, which was launched to commemorate the company’s one-millionth sale unit milestone.

This special rebate is an additional reward on top of the current promotion, Honda 1 Million Dreams March Special by the company.

The Honda 1 Million Dreams Special Rebate offers cash rebate, service voucher and spare parts voucher worth up to RM5,000** for customers who register the all-new City* and BR-V from March 16 to March 31.

Honda Malaysia urges customers who are eyeing the all-new City* or BR-V to make the registrations at their nearest Honda authorised dealerships before March 31 to enjoy this exclusive rebate**.

This month, Honda customers are in for a treat as the company is giving away seven Special Edition models through the 1 Million Dreams Campaign, as appreciation to the customers for their unwavering support towards Honda Malaysia.

The contest lasted until today and participants stand a chance to win the seven Special Edition models.

On top of that, Honda Malaysia also invites all Malaysians to join the 1 Million Dreams Grand Finale in Bukit Jalil National Stadium car park C this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am until 10pm.

In addition to the announcement of the car winners, the company has prepared a series of fun activities for visitors to enjoy at the event.

“Taking the well-being of the public as utmost priority, Honda Malaysia is taking all precautions for the event to ensure that it follows the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Malaysian government to protect the health and safety of everyone at the event,” says the company.

*Applicable for S, E and V variants only.

** Terms and conditions apply.