HONDA Malaysia announced that its completely knocked-down (CKD) hybrid models have reached a significant milestone of 10,000 units sold in Malaysia.

In conjunction with the celebration of 10,000 Honda CKD Hybrid on Malaysian roads, Honda Malaysia today delivered the 10,000th unit which is a City Hybrid to proud owner Saddam Hassan Abdul Salim (pix, with daughter) at Macinda Auto Sdn Bhd, a Honda dealership in Kuantan.

Back in 2004, Honda Malaysia became the pioneer in introducing Malaysians to hybrid technology, officially bringing in the country’s first hybrid model – a Civic Hybrid.

In line with the Government’s agenda of promoting green technology and the positive market acceptance of advanced Japanese hybrid technology, Honda Malaysia then rolled out the very first CKD Jazz Hybrid at the Pegoh Plant in Alor Gajah in 2012, breaking the record as the first Non-National manufacturer to produce Hybrid vehicles locally.

This achievement also included being the third country after Japan and the United States to manufacture a Honda Hybrid vehicle.

From the 10,000 units of Honda CKD Hybrid vehicles sold, the Jazz Hybrid achieved highest sales at over 6,000 units followed by City Hybrid with more than 3,400 units sold.

Next is the latest model in the Hybrid line-up, the HR-V Hybrid which sold over 670 units as of June 2019.

Honda Malaysia president and chief operating officer Sarly Adle Sarkum said: “This year marks the 15the year since Honda introduced Hybrid technology in Malaysia.

“Starting with the Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) technology to the intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive (i-DCD), Honda continues to focus on introducing Next Generation Advanced Technology innovations to the Malaysian market.

“I am delighted to witness the positive acceptance of Malaysians towards Honda Hybrid vehicles. Our lineup of hybrid models cater to the different needs and lifestyle of our customers.

“We are honoured to have reached this 10,000 units of Honda CKD Hybrid sales which is a significant achievement as we have not only offered advanced Japanese technology but also the fun-to-drive element while maintaining its affordability.”

In 2017 (City Hybrid and Jazz Hybrid) and 2019 (HR-V Hybrid), Honda Malaysia continues to lead as the only country outside of Japan to introduce the Sport Hybrid i-DCD system.

Saddam Hassan said: “This is such a pleasant surprise for me and it is an honour to be the 10,000th Honda CKD Hybrid owner in Malaysia.

“I was super excited during my first test drive session. I remember telling myself that this is definitely the perfect car for my family. The City Hybrid is practical and spacious, especially when traveling with my family.

“I was absolutely impressed with the Hybrid performance, fuel efficiency, as well as excellent safety features. Overall, I am very happy with my new car and the professional services provided by the dealer.”

Being the 10,000the Malaysian to drive home the new City Hybrid, Saddam Hassan was gifted with a complete “Protection Package” by Honda Malaysia.

The package includes Ultra Body Coating, Ultra Window Coating, and Wheel Lock Nut. Besides that, he will also be receiving a complimentary Modulo package as a token of appreciation from Honda Malaysia.