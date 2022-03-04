$!100 BonusLink points = RM5 Shell voucher

Now with only 100 standard BonusLink Points, customers will receive RM5 Shell vouchers this month and in April, respectively. The campaign started on Tuesday and will end on April 31.

SHELL continues to give extra rewards to customers with an extension to its “Every Little Point Counts” campaign in collaboration with BonusLink.

“Every little point counts as customers are able to accelerate their BonusLink Points collection by purchasing their daily travelling necessities at Shell stations. Customers will just need to spend on Shell fuel or diesel, purchase snacks at Shell Select or grab a pastry at Deli2Go along with a drink at Costa Coffee and they will receive RM5 e-vouchers via the Blink app when they accumulate 100 standard BonusLink Points in a month,” says the company.

Customers can begin earning points by signing up for BonusLink at the nearest Shell stations or register by downloading the Blink app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

First-time users are in for a treat as they will receive a RM4 Shell voucher upon sign-up and an extra 100 points when customers ask “site heroes” for a referral code.