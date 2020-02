HONDA Malaysia has announced that the Honda flagship model, the all-new Accord is now open for booking at all 100 Honda dealerships nationwide.

The 10th-generation Accord is set to be locally-launched before the end of next month and will be lifting the benchmark in its segment as a “Next Generation” executive saloon.

The Accord was first introduced to the world in 1976 as Honda’s second global model, where it gradually became globally famous, thanks to its premium appeal and styling.

Positioned as an executive saloon in Malaysia, Honda Malaysia launched the sixth-generation Accord in 2001. The nameplate is highly sought-after, with more than 84,100 units sold since then.

The Accord continued to raise the standards in the D-segment with the launch of ninth-generation Accord in 2013, which impressively found more than 32,500 buyers and maintained its position as the market leader.

In 2017, Honda Malaysia introduced the Honda “Sensing”, the Japanese marque’s Next Generation Advanced Safety feature, in the ninth-generation Accord, which further redefined the premium features in its class.

The 10th-generation Accord has a revolutionary design incorporating fastback styling. This has redefined the segment and made it more appealing to the market while maintaining the Accord’s DNA of sophistication.

Its new exterior design comes with sharp and stylish full LED headlights and taillights that further uplifts the premium design expression. Meanwhile, its wider stance is coupled with lower hood as well as lower and longer roofline to achieve greater dynamic presence.

Adding to its overall premium exterior is the twin tailpipe chrome finisher and uniquely Honda 18-inch alloy wheels with resonator.

Performance-wise, the all-new Accord is powered by an enhanced 1.5-litre VTEC turbocharged engine, which is a first for the flagship model and also placing Honda as the only Japanese mass market manufacturer to introduce the powerful engine in D-segment.