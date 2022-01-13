$!11th-generation Civic launched

HONDA Malaysia today officially launched the 11th-generation all-new Honda Civic. Fitted with innovative and smart technologies and features, it is targeted at young urban families, professionals and “anyone who is looking for a stylish, premium design yet fun to drive vehicle with advanced features”. The model is expected to maintain the Civic’s No. 1 position in the C-segment with its stylish exterior design, premium interior offerings and best-in-class performance.

The company is introducing the sporty RS variant into the Civic line-up for the first time, enhancing the new Civic’s signature sporty and bold looks with RS exclusive exterior features such as black painted parts – side mirrors, shark fin antenna, outer door handles and boot spoiler. The twin tailpipe with chrome finisher and 18-inch matte black alloy rims give a sporty appearance for the car. The new Civic also features newly-designed LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, while the new rear LED combi lights reflects the Civic’s DNA and emphasises the Honda identity.

Also, the new Civic receives a Laser Brazing technology for the first time, giving it a smooth and clean roofline which resulted in the car looking sleeker. Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said in 2016, Honda was the first Japanese mass manufacturer to introduce the VTEC turbocharged engine in the 10th-generation Civic. The acceptance of that engine in the market was overwhelming, and since then, 60% of the Civic sales were contributed by the turbocharged variants.

“Today, we are pleased to offer Malaysians an enhanced VTEC turbocharged engine in the 11th-generation all-new Civic that will further uplift the C-segment in terms of performance as well as excite our customers with a thrilling driving experience.” Therefore, the new Civic’s three variants – E, V and the sporty RS are powered by the same enhanced 1.5-litre VTEC turbocharged engine, which performance has been raised to a maximum power output of 179.5 and segment-leading 240Nm of torque – more powerful than a 2.4-litre (normally-aspirated) engine’s performance.

There are new drive mode options: ECON, Normal and Sport modes which can be switched easily with the drive mode switch. The Sport mode provides powerful torque sensation and high acceleration responsiveness, which Honda says reflects on the performance-driven DNA of a Civic. The interior design concept focuses on exceptional visibility with an open feeling of spaciousness, achieved through an expanded glass area. A key highlight is the honeycomb mesh panel that exudes a premium feel and touch to the overall dashboard layout.

There is a new and improved seat design and the RS variant comes with a combi leather* seats with red stitching in addition to red stitching leather* steering wheel, black headlining, sport pedal and foot lamp. The RS and V variants are equipped with nine-inch advanced display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto** connectivity and two front USB ports.

The new Civic’s seven-inch interactive thin film transistor meter, two rear USB ports and smart clear wiper are some standard features in the new Civic. The smart clear wiper is a unique feature that is being introduced in a Honda Malaysia’s model line-up for the first time. To offer better handling and ride comfort, the new Civic’s chassis has 8% more torsional rigidity and 13% more bending rigidity, compared to the 10-th generation Civic’s. This enables the new model to realise high-rigidity frame for collision safety and improved handling.

Besides that, to enhance quietness and ride comfort, noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) have been vastly improved with the application of insulators, floor undercover and spray foam application in the chassis areas. The new Civic comes equipped with a full set of advanced safety technologies that are intuitive and intelligent; the enhanced Honda Sensing also now comes with a new feature – lead car departure notification system, first equipped in Honda Malaysia’s model line-up. During idle times such as when waiting at a traffic light, the system will alert driver about the departure of the preceding car.

Equipped with the full suite of enhanced Honda Sensing safety features, the new Civic is a model with the most complete set of safety features in the C-segment, consisting of: - Lead car departure notification system (new) - Adaptive cruise control - Low speed follow - Collision mitigation braking system - Forward collision warning - Lane keep assist system - Road departure mitigation - Lane departure warning - Auto high beam The adaptive cruise control with low speed follow which slowly decelerates the vehicle by detecting the brake and indicator lamp of the vehicle ahead and slowly accelerates by controlling acceleration linked with driver operation.

The lane keep assist system enables a natural and smooth steering operation during turn-in and out as well as corrective steering assist in environment such as cross winds and wind pressure beside bigger vehicles. Other safety features included in the new Civic are Honda LaneWatch***, six airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution and auto brake hold. Two new safety features for the new Civic are the rear seat belt reminder and driver attention monitor. Other advanced features are walk away auto lock and remote engine start comes standard across all variants.