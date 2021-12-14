$!11th-generation Civic now open for booking

BOOKINGS can now be placed for the 11th-generation all-new Honda Civic. Honda Malaysia anticipates that the new Civic is “the most fun to drive Civic ever made” and will excite the market as well as retaining its C-segment leadership when it is launched in the first quarter of next year.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “The 11th Generation Civic is a modern interpretation of the classic and timeless Honda values which is human-centred in approach. This model offers a piece of the future, raising the benchmark of a C-segment saloon in every way, while maintaining the best of the Civic DNA which is loved by Malaysians. The all-new Civic is truly A Legacy, Reborn!” Measuring 4,678mm in length, 1,802mm in width, with a height of 1,415mm and 2,735mm in its wheelbase, the all-new Civic is larger and wider with the expansion of rear thread to provide low and wide stance.

A Civic-first which is a result of Honda’s advanced manufacturing technique and design approach is Laser Brazing technology, aimed at giving the all-new Civic a sleeker roofline and stronger body rigidity. The new Civic features a new design that exudes a New Age identity – a saloon with a sporty, sophisticated yet premium outlook. It will also see the sporty RS variant being introduced into the line-up for the first time.

The focus on the new exterior design is exceptional visibility, with an open feeling of spaciousness and uncluttered view, achieved via an expanded glass area. The signature sporty and bold looks are accentuated by the RS exterior with black painted side mirrors, shark fin antenna, outer door handles, new boot spoiler and 18-inch black matte alloy rims. The new LED headlamps with daytime running lights come in a new design while the Civic’s styling DNA is clearly reflected in the new rear combi LED tail lights. Besides a sporty styling, the Civic DNA is also retained with its dynamic performance and efficient fuel consumption; the new Civic’s powertrain sees a major change with an enhanced 1.5-litre VTEC turbocharged engine.

Engine outputs have been raised to a maximum power output of 179.5hp and segment-leading 240Nm of torque, which is more powerful than a 2.4-litre engine performance. There are new drive mode options: ECON, Normal and Sport modes which can be switched easily with drive mode switch; the Sport mode providing powerful torque sensation and high acceleration responsiveness which is “the core of Civic”, as demonstrated at the Sepang F1 Circuit yesterday, during a media event.

The new Civic RS comes equipped with intuitive technologies, in particular, an enhanced Honda Sensing which has improved functionality by offering natural and smooth steering operation. The enhanced Honda Sensing also now comes with a new feature, the lead car departure notification system, which notifies the driver of the start of the preceding car. During idle times such as the waiting at a traffic light, the system will alert driver about the departure of the preceding car.