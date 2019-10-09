12-generation Toyota Corolla launched

UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd today officially launched the all-new Toyota Corolla in Genting Highlands. The latest Corolla is the 12th generation of the all-time best-selling car in the world, with over 46 million units produced since it was first introduced in 1966.

As with the 11 past generations, the new Corolla meets the changing requirements of customers – it has been developed with the concept of “Prestige and Advanced”, to bring it into a new era where customers have higher expectations.

With it, UMWT aims to attract new customers who are looking to upgrade themselves while offering a stylish new car to those who already own a Toyota.

For the Malaysian market, two variants of the new Corolla are offered: the Corolla 1.8G and Corolla 1.8E, both with automatic transmissions. The model is imported in completely built-up (CBU) form from Toyota’s regional production hub in Thailand.

The on-the-road prices without insurance for private registration in Peninsular Malaysia is RM136,888 for 1.8G and RM128,888 for the 1.8E variant.

There are five exterior colour choices. Celestite Gray Metallic is a new iridescent shade while White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, Red Mica Metallic and Attitude Black being the other options. UMWT president, Ravindran K said: “The Toyota Corolla has been a core model in our line-up for decades. Each new generation has been developed with changing requirements of customers in mind and the latest 12th generation continues this, in line with Toyota’s objective of offering ever-better cars.

“The all-new Toyota Corolla is one of the first models in Toyota’s range to adopt TNGA – Toyota New Global Architecture. TNGA offers enormous flexibility to the designers and engineers to optimise designs for different types of vehicles.

“The Corolla has always been a symbol of confidence. It reflects on the owner who knows where he is headed, and doing so with peace of mind.

“The Corolla is truly an ‘Unspoken Class’ because with the Corolla, the owner does not have to say much as prestige speaks for itself through the style and drive.”

Design The new Corolla’s design follows the same dynamic theme of recently launched Toyota models. The headlights, with LED DRL placed along the double J-shaped chrome-plated ornamentation emphasize the wide and dynamically-flowing headlamp design in the Corolla 1.8G.

The new Corolla’s cabin has been designed to offer a spacious, modern and cohesive environment with levels of visual and tactile quality that reflect a prestigious saloon.

Key to the feeling of spaciousness is a new instrument panel design with a more elegant appearance than before.

Other features in the new Corolla include an optitron meter with seven-inch MID that can be switched between analog and digital meter, panoramic view monitor with 3D image, electrochromic rear view mirror, Sport mode with paddle shifter, rear sunshade and a wireless charger pad.

Engine, safety Both variants use the proven 1.8-litre 2ZR-FE 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve petrol engine with Dual VVT-i. The engine offers a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency, producing 137hp at 6,400 rpm and peak torque of 172Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The seven-speed Sequential Shiftmatic (CVT) is now enhanced with a new cooperative control and electronically-controlled throttle that provides a higher level of drivability, smoothness, quietness, and fuel economy.

More than ever before, customers want better protection while driving and Toyota has integrated it to a single system - Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) for the 1.8G.

TSS is the most advanced version and consists of five main systems – Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) All Speed and Automatic High Beam (AHB).

Both variants come with seven airbags and all seats are equipped with three-point ELR seatbelts to help restrain occupants in the event of a collision.

Other safety systems provided as standard features include Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Tyre Pressure Warning System. Additionally, the car is also equipped with an Electric Parking Brake and Brake Hold feature for 1.8G.

UMWT is also offering an optional Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) for installation on the new Corolla. Basically, this connectivity feature uses GPS/GSM to track the location of the car at all times. So, if it is stolen, recovery by the police is more likely.

It can also monitor and record vehicle speeds and other operating conditions that the vehicle has been subjected to, with data sent by email to a designated user via mobile app.

The new Corolla is already available for viewing and test-drive at all Toyota showrooms throughout Peninsular Malaysia.