$!12-Month Extended Warranty For Proton Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles

Under the program, parts of the engine and transmission that are found to be defective under normal use for the first 25,000 kms or 12 months after the purchase is made will be repaired or replaced by the warranty provider.

PURCHASERS of Proton Certified Pre-Owned (PCPO) vehicles will have more peace of mind with an extended warranty of 12 months when they buy the vehicles from authorized Proton used car outlets nationwide. The PCPO Extended Warranty Program (PCPO-EW) is now underwritten by Allianz General Insurance.

“Proton would like to welcome Allianz General Insurance as our insurance partner in our effort to provide added assurance to our customers. With the extended warranty, owners of PCPO vehicles are protected from unexpected costs due to mechanical failure for engine and transmission parts,” said Roslan Abdullah, Deputy CEO of Proton Holdings Berhad.

“With Proton’s sales volume increasing over the past few years, we have seen a similar increase of trade-in or trade-up transactions. Therefore, with customer satisfaction in mind, we want to give assurances to our consumers to ensure ownership of a PCPO vehicle is a satisfactory experience on par with other brands,” he added.

PCPO is an extension of Proton’s used car business which began with the establishment of established a Used Car Management (UCM) division in 2019. Its task was to grow a network of dealers to sell used cars alongside new ones.

Since its inception in 2019, the UCM unit has introduced operating procedures and provided training for used car inspectors to manage transactions at each outlet and ensure services provided are in line with the expectations set by the brand. Currently, the company has 36 outlets that retail PCPO vehicles in the country. – By Chips Yap