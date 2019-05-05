$!126 graduate from Mazda Training Centre

THE students, who graduated from the centre on Apr 22, were in three different technical training programmes – 26 from Mazda Apprenticeship Programme (MAP), 51 from Mazda Mechanic Programme (MPP) and 49 from Body & Paint Programme (BPP).

With the objective of developing skilled workforce to meet the expanding Mazda service network, the Mazda Training Centre was established to provide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

Certified by the Department of Skills Development (an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources), Institute of Motor Industry (IMI) UK and Mazda Motor Corporation as one of the Accreditation Centre on Motor Vehicle Mechanic Training providers, students are guaranteed opportunity to be employed as professional technicians in Bermaz’s After-Sales network upon graduation.

Utilising endorsed Motor Vehicle Mechanic syllabus and Mazda Master Programme inspired by Mazda Corporation, practical training is based on Mazda’s revolutionary Skyactiv Technology combined with the latest technology and tools.

Bermaz currently has four Mazda Training Centres, two in Klang Valley and two in Penang, and will soon establish the fifth and sixth centre in Alor Star and Johor Baru to further develop the reach of their in-house technical skills training programme.

“Much like Mazda’s Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision, Bermaz believes in creating a sustainable future for the youth by inspiring them to unlock their potential in the automotive industry and enhancing their lives with invaluable knowledge and practical skills,” says the company.