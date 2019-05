HONDA Malaysia has recorded a historical milestone with the delivery of the 130,000th Civic to its owner.

The 130,000th Civic is a 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged Premium variant in Dark Ruby Red colour, which was delivered to its customer Fatihah Abdul Kadir, at one of Honda’s dealership, Botanic Auto Mall Sdn Bhd in Klang.

“I have always been a fan of Honda. Before purchasing this Civic, I previously owned a Honda Stream,” said Fatihah.

“I was impressed with the premium and innovative features in the Civic that added more fun to my daily commute.

“I booked the car early this year and have been waiting expectantly to receive the car.

“But, to become the 130,000th Civic owner is really a pleasant surprise! I am truly delighted with my Civic and can’t wait to bring it on-the road.”

The milestone was an accumulation of Civic sales since the seventh-generation was introduced in Malaysia in 2001.

Honda Malaysia stated that the record sales reflected the good market acceptance of the Civic in the C-segment saloon.

Currently, the Civic still holds its position as the C-segment leader.

The Civic is among the popular Honda models in Malaysia, with the seventh-generation recording more than 9,300 unit sales, the eighth-generation contributing close to 50,400 unit sales followed by the ninth-generation with more than 27,000 unit sales.

The 10th-generation Civic launched in 2016, which is also the first generation to be powered by a turbocharged engine, is currently the most sought after model, having sold more than 42,200 units*.

Honda Malaysia Group vice-president, Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen said at the handover ceremony: “A heartfelt thank you and deep appreciation to all our 130,000 Civic customers in Malaysia.

“Their support and belief in the Honda brand have enabled our models to achieve segment leadership positions including the Civic which is leading the C-segment.

“In Malaysia, the Civic is synonymous with the Honda brand and has won many hearts here. It has consistently been well supported by Malaysians.

“Despite the limitation of sales units in the beginning of the year, the Civic continues to dominate the C-segment with the highest market share at 77%*.

“With the current line-up of models including the popular Civic, we believe we are on track to achieve our sales for 2019.

“We currently remain as No.1 in Non-National Segment and No.2 in overall Total Industry Volume (TIV) positions.”

*As of Jan 2019.