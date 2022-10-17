$!18th Volkswagen Outlet Opened In Setia Alam, Selangor

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) continues to expand its dealer network around the country to make the German brand more accessible to customers. The latest outlet to be opened in the Klang Valley is at Setia Alam in Selangor by Goh Brothers Motor.

Goh Brothers Motor has had a long association with Volkswagen and its new outlet in Setia Alam joins two others – in Juru, Penang and Ipoh, Perak. With the addition of Volkswagen Setia Alam, the brand network now has 18 outlets.

With a site area of 60,000 sq ft, Volkswagen Setia Alam is housed in a modern 4-storey building with the corporate identity, furnishing and equipment all complying with the standards set by Volkswagen AG.

The outlet is a 4S facility which means that besides sales, service and spare parts, it also offers body & paint services to restore or repair damaged and older vehicles. For those who wish to view or buy the latest Volkswagen models, a selection of up to 8 models will be on display on the mezzanine floor.