$!18th Volkswagen Outlet Opened In Setia Alam, Selangor

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) continues to expand its dealer network around the country to make the German brand more accessible to customers. The latest outlet to be opened in the Klang Valley is at Setia Alam in Selangor by Goh Brothers Motor.
Goh Brothers Motor has had a long association with Volkswagen and its new outlet in Setia Alam joins two others – in Juru, Penang and Ipoh, Perak. With the addition of Volkswagen Setia Alam, the brand network now has 18 outlets.
With a site area of 60,000 sq ft, Volkswagen Setia Alam is housed in a modern 4-storey building with the corporate identity, furnishing and equipment all complying with the standards set by Volkswagen AG.
The outlet is a 4S facility which means that besides sales, service and spare parts, it also offers body & paint services to restore or repair damaged and older vehicles. For those who wish to view or buy the latest Volkswagen models, a selection of up to 8 models will be on display on the mezzanine floor.
In conjunction with the opening, Volkswagen Setia Alam is inviting Volkswagen owners who have not serviced their cars for over 6 months for a complimentary 20-point safety diagnostic and health check. This is important to ensure that the vehicle is in good running condition and to identify any potential problems. The free inspection is available for the whole of this month.
Incidentally, the Volkswagen Fest is also on again this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. It will be held at the Sentul Depot off Jalan Ipoh from 10 am on Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free and there will be activities for all the family. Besides a classic car display with models from yesteryear, there will also be a glimpse of the future as VPCM will showing the ID.4 electric vehicle. This is a member of Volkswagen’s new fully electric models which will become more significant during this decade. – Chips Yap