$!1.9-litre Isuzu pick-up excels in ‘1,000’ challenge

HAVING showcased its fuel-sipping prowess in “hypermiling” events such as the Dura Miles Challenge where the Isuzu D-Max was driven from Bangkok to Singapore on the same tank of fuel, Isuzu Malaysia upped the ante by putting its new 1.9-litre Blue Power engine through an extreme challenge recently, to further underline its “capable performance and engineering supremacy”. The 1.9-litre Single Cab model used in the challenge was loaded to its maximum permissible capacity of a tonne (approximately 1,000kg) and driven through some of the highest accessible hills along the Titiwangsa Mountain Range (as high as 1,604m above sea level), reaching its destination after clocking over 1,000km, with two bars of fuel (as indicated on its gauge) remaining in the tank.

Isuzu Malaysia chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki said: “The prowess of the Isuzu D-Max continues to astound with its remarkable capabilities. Despite being the pick-up truck with smallest displacement on the market, the 1.9-litre Isuzu D-Max completed the challenge with absolute ease and confidence. It truly suggests that the Isuzu D-Max 1.9-litre Blue Power has what it takes to get any job done.”

Prior to starting its journey from the Isuzu-Hicom Malaysia factory in Pekan, Pahang, a thorough inspection of the test D-Max 1.9-litre Single Cab to be used for the drive was conducted by Puspakom to verify its conformity as a showroom-standard unit, before ensuring the weight of the load exceeded the 1,000kg target.

With its crates, bonnet and fuel tank sealed, the D-Max headed north for its first challenge – the East-West highway linking Jeli in Kelantan and Gerik in Perak with a climb to the peak of 1,052m before heading to Ipoh for the night. The next day, the challenge was even more daunting as the lone white Single Cab embarked on the arduous climb up 1,112m to Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands before heading on to Fraser’s Hill (1,222m) via Raub, Pahang.

From there, the journey took on an even-bigger challenge – the 1,604m-high climb up to Genting Highlands before ending the journey at the Isuzu Service Centre in Shah Alam, after clocking 1,145km.

Consuming an average of just 7.2 litres per 100km (13.7km per litre) based on the reading from its on-board computer, the single-cab D-Max arrived through the gates of the finish point with ample fuel to spare in its 76-litre tank.

“Through advanced technology, the new 1.9-litre RZ4E-TC engine is by far the most fuel efficient engine ever produced by Isuzu Motors and this was clearly demonstrated in this exercise. Perhaps some vehicles can travel long distances on a tank of fuel, some can probably manage to carry a ton of weight or climb mountains. But to achieve all three criteria with one vehicle is a true feat of a competent vehicle,” added Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura.

Powered by the latest 1.9-litre Blue Power diesel engine that produces more power and torque than the 2.5-litre model it replaces, the D-Max Single Cab model maximises its performance through innovative technologies including a novel combustion chamber and intake manifold design, a new fuel injection system that provides more accurate fuel atomisation and a newly-developed Variable Geometry (VGS) Turbocharger that delivers better engine response over a wider rev range.

Combined with low-friction parts that have been coated with molybdenum and graphite, the engine is able to provide enhanced reliability while reducing stress on individual components.