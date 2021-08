THE Ferrari Testa Rossa J (pix, left) is a special project that gives Ferrari enthusiasts of all ages the opportunity to experience the thrill of driving an automotive legend. A new limited edition for the brand’s most passionate collectors, the “Testa Rossa J” is a 75% scale replica of a renowned classic, powered by an electric motor. Measuring 3.1m long, 1.1m wide and 0.7m tall, it is priced from RM462,210 (excluding taxes, shipping and optional features). It is a faithful reproduction of the 1957 250 Testa Rossa (pix, right), one of the most iconic and successful cars in Ferrari and motorsport history. Only 299 will be built. Ferrari led every aspect of the project, in collaboration with The Little Car Company, a firm specialising in the production of junior cars. Ferrari’s styling centre in Maranello oversaw the proportions and liveries, while the chassis and other components were created using original design drawings held by Ferrari’s “Classiche” department. While the Testa Rossa J is designed to be driven by anyone over 14 years of age, it is not homologated for road use. A key track protagonist in the 1950s and 1960s, the 250 Testa Rossa is one of the all-time great Ferraris, distinguished by its lengthy list of honors and its longevity. The car claimed some 18 victories in its history and three championship titles in 1958, 1960 and 1961. It is also the only Ferrari to have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times – in 1958, 1960, 1961 and 1962 (considering the 330 TR – the last evolution).

Testa Rossa J (right) and the 1957 250 Testa Rossa. See the difference in size.

Design The Testa Rossa J meticulously reproduces the lines of the 250 Testa Rossa in the original Scaglietti-designed barchetta version, nicknamed “pontoon fender”. Attention to detail is exquisite – the bodywork is constructed from hand-beaten aluminium, the same process that was employed in historical models. The paint and the insignia on its front are the same as that applied to Ferrari’s present road car range. To accurately recreate the 250 Testa Rossa’s intricate chassis, the original paper drawings from the Classiche department were scanned and digitally recreated. The junior car retains the same steering and suspension geometry, giving it authentic handling to match its original appearance. The same meticulous detail is found in the interior; Ferrari’s styling centre designed a single seat that accommodates an adult and a teen, faithfully incorporating the piping motif of the original and using the same high quality leather upholstery found in the Ferrari range today. The steering wheel is made by Nardi, the same specialist company that supplied the 1957 model and features Ferrari’s smallest-ever quick-release system to facilitate driver entry.

The classic dials have been remastered and repurposed for their new role in an electric car, but retain the original design and fonts. The oil and water gauges now monitor the battery and motor temperatures, the fuel gauge is now the battery gauge and the tachometer has become a speedometer. There is even a power gauge which also shows the level of regenerative braking being deployed. As a nod to the current generation of road cars, the pedals are from the F8 Tributo and the tyres are supplied by Pirelli, Ferrari’s official technical partner, fitted on the handmade 12-inch wire wheels. Suspension is taken care of with Bilstein coilover dampers and custom springs which were fine-tuned and signed off by Ferrari’s test divers at the Fiorano test track in Maranello.

Performance, safety The three batteries powering the electric engine are positioned at the front of the car, and provide approximately 90km range, depending on driving style. The batteries are accessed under the front bonnet, while the car can also be charged where the fuel cap previously resided. The “Manettino” dial gives the choice of four driving modes, ensuring driving pleasure with the highest levels of safety. The Novice mode (1kW/20km/h) eases rookie drivers into the driving experience with controlled acceleration and the ability to remotely disable the car from a distance with a key fob. The Comfort mode (4kW/45km/h), Sport and Race modes become progressively sportier, with instantly responsive acceleration and increased maximum speeds. Safety has been a priority throughout the car’s development – the metal side panels were reinforced and an optional roll-bar can be anchored to the chassis. Brembo disc brakes replace the original drum system to maximise braking performance and these are complemented by a hydraulic handbrake.