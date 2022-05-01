$!20 years of Castrol Auto Service

AUTOMOTIVE lubricant company Castrol has achieved another milestone with the celebration of its Castrol Auto Service (CAS) 20th anniversary this year. The celebration is being commemorated with an exclusive promotion for its loyal customers. Castrol is offering an all-exclusive promotion for its loyal customers as a token of gratitude for supporting CAS throughout the years. From April 15 to May 14, customers who purchase any Castrol Edge 4.0-litre products from any participating CAS outlets will receive a complimentary CAS 20 years English Premier League (EPL) inverted umbrella, while stocks last. Castrol Edge is a fully synthetic engine oil developed to provide maximum engine protection and performance. CAS has been in Malaysia since the conception of the first three CAS workshops nationwide in 2002. Various milestones were achieved along the way, including the opening of its 100th outlet in 2008, establishment of CAS in East Malaysia in 2010, celebrating its 300th outlet in 2013, the launch of Castrol Certified Branded Workshop (CBWS) in 2016 and the grand milestone of 500 outlets nationwide in 2021.

Today, CAS has over 500 outlets, providing professional, efficient and comprehensive auto servicing for vehicles nationwide.

Sixty per cent of CAS workshops having been in operations for more than five years and 30% serving customers for a decade. Additionally, CAS has vast dealer coverage network throughout the country, with notable presence in key regions of the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru. Over the last 20 years, CAS has outperformed its peers with an array of programmes organised for its mechanics and customers. Among them are the CAS Service & Win campaign, where customers were given the opportunity to win various prizes including a luxury watch, car, mobile phone, home electrical goods and many more, upon servicing their vehicles at any CAS outlet. Other events include the Castrol Cars Super Mechanic Contest, an avenue for CAS professionals to showcase their skills and abilities to vehicle owners; CAS Forum & Appreciation Dinner, an annual event to share and discuss marketing campaigns, future improvements, and business developments; as well as to promote a strong, sustainable and conducive relationship between Castrol and CAS dealers. Additionally, CAS outlets are active participants of the long-running Castrol Hari Mekanik Malaysia (HMM) campaign since 2019. This campaign continues to raise awareness to the public to appreciate the mechanic community, who are an essential part of the society and its welfare.