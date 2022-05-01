$!20 years of Castrol Auto Service

AUTOMOTIVE lubricant company Castrol has achieved another milestone with the celebration of its Castrol Auto Service (CAS) 20th anniversary this year.
The celebration is being commemorated with an exclusive promotion for its loyal customers.
Castrol is offering an all-exclusive promotion for its loyal customers as a token of gratitude for supporting CAS throughout the years.
From April 15 to May 14, customers who purchase any Castrol Edge 4.0-litre products from any participating CAS outlets will receive a complimentary CAS 20 years English Premier League (EPL) inverted umbrella, while stocks last.
Castrol Edge is a fully synthetic engine oil developed to provide maximum engine protection and performance.
CAS has been in Malaysia since the conception of the first three CAS workshops nationwide in 2002.
Various milestones were achieved along the way, including the opening of its 100th outlet in 2008, establishment of CAS in East Malaysia in 2010, celebrating its 300th outlet in 2013, the launch of Castrol Certified Branded Workshop (CBWS) in 2016 and the grand milestone of 500 outlets nationwide in 2021.
Today, CAS has over 500 outlets, providing professional, efficient and comprehensive auto servicing for vehicles nationwide.
Sixty per cent of CAS workshops having been in operations for more than five years and 30% serving customers for a decade.
Additionally, CAS has vast dealer coverage network throughout the country, with notable presence in key regions of the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru.
Over the last 20 years, CAS has outperformed its peers with an array of programmes organised for its mechanics and customers.
Among them are the CAS Service & Win campaign, where customers were given the opportunity to win various prizes including a luxury watch, car, mobile phone, home electrical goods and many more, upon servicing their vehicles at any CAS outlet.
Other events include the Castrol Cars Super Mechanic Contest, an avenue for CAS professionals to showcase their skills and abilities to vehicle owners; CAS Forum & Appreciation Dinner, an annual event to share and discuss marketing campaigns, future improvements, and business developments; as well as to promote a strong, sustainable and conducive relationship between Castrol and CAS dealers.
Additionally, CAS outlets are active participants of the long-running Castrol Hari Mekanik Malaysia (HMM) campaign since 2019. This campaign continues to raise awareness to the public to appreciate the mechanic community, who are an essential part of the society and its welfare.
This year, Castrol HMM partnered with EPL for a merrier celebration on a larger scale. CAS is part of the ongoing “Castrol KitaCare”, an initiative launched during the pandemic to provide a safe solution to car maintenance, enhanced convenience for customers to service their cars with a reduced waiting period, in a safe and hygienic environment.
Castrol also introduced the Castrol Loyalty Programme since 2004. The program was migrated onto a digital platform in 2012 to inspire new customer loyalty through digital communication via the Castrol Motorist App, which was recently upgraded to allow customers to enjoy more rewards and greater convenience with various built-in features.
Through the enhanced app, customers can earn and redeem Castrol products with Castrol Points at all participating CAS workshops, getting notifications for their next car service, latest events updates and promotions.
Castrol Malaysia and Singapore marketing director Keow Mei-Shan said: “Castrol is extremely proud of the CAS journey in the past two decades. CAS now has over 500 outlets, a long way from our humble start of only three outlets in 2002 – and on the right track to launching more CAS outlets in the future.
“We are grateful to have our mechanics alongside us celebrating Castrol Malaysia’s milestones and progress. We are committed to bringing in more initiatives and efforts to support our dealers.
“Our customers are a big part of our journey and we’d like to thank them for being with us throughout the years. With plans to further expand our CAS network, we look forward to witnessing the community grow to become more comprehensive and close-knit so we are able to continuously provide an overall great experience to our customers.”