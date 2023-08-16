$!20-Years Of The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

An unforgettable legend

THE legendary Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren turns 20 this year, and to honour the milestone, McLaren hosted a number of high-profile models and commemorative events at its McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, United Kingdom.

The SLR’s history began in the middle of the 1990s when McLaren and Mercedes-Benz were partners in Formula 1. The SLR is the result of the team’s desire to give customers a taste of its several successes (constructors’ champions in 1998, drivers’ champions in 1998, 1999, and 2008).

Since the car was shown at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show, McLaren has advanced significantly. Despite ending their Formula 1 cooperation in 2009, McLaren and Mercedes-Benz, the British company would go on to become a dominant supercar and hypercar manufacturer. It introduced the McLaren MP4-12C in 2011, and in less than ten years, with the help of insanely quick cars like the 750S, it took the competition to Ferrari. The super-GT occupies a special position in the company’s history as the product of the alliance between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren. The partnership between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren was cemented when the SLR project was introduced during the 1999 British Grand Prix. The Mercedes-Benz SLR Vision concept car that had been on display earlier that year served as the inspiration for the vehicle, which was previously known as Project 7.