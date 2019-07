HONDA Malaysia today announced a product update campaign involving 7,050 units of CR-V 2018 Year Model (YM) to replace the gear push knob button as a precautionary measure.

“All current selling models are not affected in this product update campaign, and Honda Malaysia will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls for customers,” says the company.

The campaign is a precautionary measure to address the possibility of customers facing difficulty with the CR-V 2018 YM transmission lever when shifting from parking position to other gear positions.

“As customers are Honda Malaysia’s top priority, we truly apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers for the product update campaign.”

The replacement of the affected gear push knob button is free of charge and all cost related to this replacement activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia.

All affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product update.

Customers who receive the letter are advised to send their vehicles to the nearest Honda authorised dealers for inspection. The replacement stock will be available in stages.

Vehicle owners can obtain more information on this product update campaign by calling Honda Toll Free number at 1-800-88-2020 or log on to www.honda.com.my .