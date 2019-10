THE all-new Mazda CX-8, officially unveiled on Tuesday, offers a three-row seating configuration which represents a new option for growing families or people who want to enjoy outings with friends, and do not want to sacrifice fuel efficiency, space, safety and driving performance. Sitting between the CX-5 and CX-9 on the sizing scale, the new CX-8 also features a sophisticated design, thanks to Mazda’s renowned Kodo design language, which also bestowed upon the SUV a timeless and edgy look, as well as a premium feel in a package that will continue “to excite owners and enhance their driving experience for years to come”. On the exterior, the CX-8 fits seamlessly into Mazda’s existing line-up, with a powerful road presence fronted by strong horizontal lines characterising its “face”. The width of the front is emphasised by the low position and sharp design of the headlamps and the spread of the signature wings.

The front grille also adopts a new design that features horizontal silver bars. Piano black garnishes and chrome-plated mouldings enhance this expression, adding a touch of refinement and elegance to the overall form. Comfort for all The CX-8 also boasts a cabin environment that provides occupants in all three rows with a refined, comfortable ride. The cabin design was aimed at fully utilising the available space and creates an environment that allows each occupant to sit comfortably, adopt a natural posture and enjoy the drive. The result – a person of any size should find an ideal driving position in the front row, roomy comfort even for large adults in the second row, and still occupants up to 170cm tall in the third row can be comfortably accommodated too. The rear doors open up to 80 degrees for added convenience when loading or unloading large items, or even attaching, detaching or adjusting a child seat. To make it easier to enter and exit from the third row, the door is made wide to increase the amount of space available when opened.

As a three-row SUV for the family, the CX-8 is made to have a quiet cabin environment that enables occupants in all rows to enjoy stress-free conversation without raising their voices. A number of measures were implemented to ensure reduction of road noise, wind noise and enhanced noise insulation for the cabin. Vibration-dampening material in the rear fender panels suppresses vibration that would otherwise become a source of noise in the third row. A reduction in the gap between the roof moulding and roof spoiler were implemented to reduce wind noise. And sound-absorbing material was applied at the base of the D-pillars to help reduce the amount of noise at the third row.

Meticulously building the CX-8 to meet these criteria resulted in a comfortable cabin space all occupants can enjoy on long drives. Six or seven? Leather or fabric? In terms of powertrain and seat configuration, the new CX-8 comes in three types of seat layouts: - Base SkyActiv-G 2.5L 2WD with seven-seater configuration across three benches (2-3-2). - Also powered by SkyActiv-G 2.5L in 2WD, a six-seater configuration with captain seats at the second row (2-2-2), and comes with a walk-through feature that allows occupants to move between the second and third-row seats for added convenience. - SkyActiv-G 2.5L naturally-aspirated engine in 2WD and the 2.2L SkyActiv-D engine in AWD with six-seater configuration with a centre console at the second row.

All variants are paired to the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode, along with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control (GVC) which enhances the driving stability for a more spirited drive. As for the interior design, the top two variants with six-seater configuration come in black leather seats, while the others have black fabric. Standard equipment on the vehicle includes triple-zone climate control with adjustable rear air-conditioning vents, and power adjustable seats on the driver’s side.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard and is accessible via the Mazda Connect infotainment display, enabling the SUV’s occupants more seamless connectivity by accessing integrated apps such as Waze/Google Maps, Spotify, and their other Apple or Android phone functions. Safety for everyone For standard safety, all CX-8 variants come with six airbags, anti-lock brake system with electronic brake distribution, brake assist and traction control system. Emergency stop signal, hill launch assist and impact absorbing bonnet (designed to mitigate shock to the head in the event the vehicle collides with a pedestrian) are also standard across all variants. As for advanced safety technologies, the CX-8 – except for the seven-seater variant – comes equipped with a host of Mazda’s flagship i-Activsense advanced safety technologies features which include, but not limited to the following: blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and smart city brake support.

Colours now, pricing not yet The CX-8, locally-assembled as CKD at the Inokom assembly plant at Kulim, Kedah, comes in six different colours – Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver and Jet Black. The new SUV is now open for booking, but official pricing will be announced at a later date. All new Mazda vehicles registered from Jan 1, 2019 onwards come with five years manufacturer warranty and five years free maintenance (except Mazda BT-50) according to manufacturer’s standards inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants. Both manufacturer warranty and free maintenance have a coverage period of five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.