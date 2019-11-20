  1. The Sun Daily
2019 New Mazda CX-30: Essential partner for your daily life

20 Nov 2019 / 18:46 H.
THE 2019 all-new Mazda CX-30 is officially open for booking today.

The compact crossover SUV is the second model in a new generation of Mazda cars that offer “refined quality in every area”, combining the bold proportions of an SUV with elegant styling that embodies Mazda’s Kodo design language.

Sitting between the CX-3 and CX-5 on the sizing scale, it is designed to be an “essential partner in the customer’s daily life”.

Mazda says the CX-30’s relaxed and user-friendly packaging and a cabin that comfortably seats four adults means customers can easily enjoy trips to any destination with family and friends.

Moreover, the CX-30 was designed to be easy to drive. The increased height over a passenger car provides excellent visibility and makes getting in and out a breeze while the body size makes it easy to manoeuvre on any road and in any parking lot.

Basic performance attributes such as accelerating, turning and braking have been dramatically enhanced with Mazda’s SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture, which enables people to make the most of their natural sense of balance.

The CX-30 is imported as CBU from Japan and its eight-colour line-up includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Titanium Flash, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Snowflake White Pearl and Polymetal Gray Metallic.

There are three variants for the Malaysian market. All new Mazda vehicles registered from Jan 1, 2019 onwards will have five years manufacturer warranty plus five years free maintenance (except Mazda BT-50) according to manufacturer’s standards inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants.

Both manufacturer warranty and free maintenance have a coverage period of five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

“Mazda vehicles are more than a mode of transportation – they are created to be part of the journey and enrich people’s lives through a vehicle ownership experience that celebrates driving and to become a brand that creates an emotional bond with its customers.

“Fuelled by an abiding thirst for challenge and uncompromising belief, our designers and engineers infuse their passion into their work to evoke an emotional bond between Mazda and its customers.

“These efforts to further enhance the driving experience are all seen in the continuous improvements in the CX-30 and allowing it to delight customers and enrich their lives.”

Variants, prices*

- CX-30 2.0L (2WD): RM143,119.20.

- CX-30 2.0L High (2WD): RM164,119.20.

- CX-30 1.8L Diesel High (2WD): RM173,027.70.

*For West Malaysia, private registration, on-the-road and without insurance.

