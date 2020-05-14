$!2020 Mazda CX-30 comes with updates, AWD variant

THE 2020 all-new Mazda CX-30 is now available with a 2.0L SkyActiv-G AWD variant and there are some updated features on the 2.0L SlyActiv-G variant. The 2.0L SkyActiv-G AWD uses Mazda’s proprietary i-Activ AWD system which aims to support driving in a wide range of road surfaces including rough roads.

The system constantly monitors road conditions in real-time and detects tiny variations in wheel speed that a driver would never notice. Proactively controlling the distribution of torque, which can range from full front-drive through to full four-wheel-drive, the system not only provides solid and predictable handling for all-road performance, it makes driving on poor road surfaces more efficient by all but eliminating wasteful tyre-slippage.

The i-Activ AWD system also comes equipped with an Off-road Traction Assist system. The system works by distributing the driving force to the tyres that are in contact with the road surface to maximise traction performance. Apart from the i-Activ AWD system and the off-road traction assist system, the 2.0L SkyActiv-G AWD retains the same specification as the 2.0L SkyActiv-G High spec variant.

2020 all-new Mazda CX-30 As for the 2.0L Skyactiv-G variant, the model has been updated to include Mazda’s “advanced” keyless entry system as well as walk away lock feature for added convenience. The CX-30 is currently fully imported (CBU) from Japan. The eight colour line-up includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Snowflake White Pearl, Titanium Flash and Polymetal Gray Metallic.