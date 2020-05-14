$!2020 Mazda CX-30 comes with updates, AWD variant

THE 2020 all-new Mazda CX-30 is now available with a 2.0L SkyActiv-G AWD variant and there are some updated features on the 2.0L SlyActiv-G variant.
The 2.0L SkyActiv-G AWD uses Mazda’s proprietary i-Activ AWD system which aims to support driving in a wide range of road surfaces including rough roads.
The system constantly monitors road conditions in real-time and detects tiny variations in wheel speed that a driver would never notice.
Proactively controlling the distribution of torque, which can range from full front-drive through to full four-wheel-drive, the system not only provides solid and predictable handling for all-road performance, it makes driving on poor road surfaces more efficient by all but eliminating wasteful tyre-slippage.
The i-Activ AWD system also comes equipped with an Off-road Traction Assist system. The system works by distributing the driving force to the tyres that are in contact with the road surface to maximise traction performance.
Apart from the i-Activ AWD system and the off-road traction assist system, the 2.0L SkyActiv-G AWD retains the same specification as the 2.0L SkyActiv-G High spec variant.
As for the 2.0L Skyactiv-G variant, the model has been updated to include Mazda’s “advanced” keyless entry system as well as walk away lock feature for added convenience.
The CX-30 is currently fully imported (CBU) from Japan. The eight colour line-up includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Snowflake White Pearl, Titanium Flash and Polymetal Gray Metallic.
Selling price starts from RM145,759. All new Mazda vehicles registered from January 1 last year onwards will have five years manufacturer warranty plus five years free maintenance (except Mazda BT-50) according to manufacturer’s standards inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants.
Both manufacturer warranty and free maintenance have a coverage period of five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.
* West Malaysia pricing, for private registration, on-the-road without insurance.